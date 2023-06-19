Bollywood fans have been digging out deep to find out old videos of actors and filmmakers talking about Ramayana. The debate started ever since Om Raut’s Adipurush was released in theatres on June 16. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, the film is being called out for its cringe-worthy dialogues, and makers are being bashed for wrong characterisation. Now amid the fiasco, Shah Rukh Khan’s video calling Ra.One ‘Ramayana’ has surfaced.

The video that has gone viral amid the controversies around the film sees SRK talking about Ra.One making youngsters understand Ramayana. He also spoke about the villain being Raavan, while the main lead, Jeevan fights with his truthful values.

Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying, “Actually meri film Ramayana hai, to be honest. Jeevan hai Ram jo Jeevan ki raksha karte hain, gentle. Kyuki jab main Ram Leela mein bhaag leta tha toh mujhe yehi lagta tha ‘blue-eyed boy’ jaisi iski blue aankhein hai. (pointing towards his Ra.One poster). Simple, straight forward with lot of strength. Aachai se ladai karna. Lakshmana ke jaise nahi gussa aajata hai. Gussa nahi aata. Aachai se ladte hain. Raavan hai Raavan jo bahar nikale ke duniya mein dehshat failana chahta hai.”

The Ra.one actor continued, “So, my whole logic is actually it is Ramayana but usko thoda nayi bottle mein kiya hai. As a matter of fact, phele weapon jo humne Jeevan ke liye banaya tha who Kaaman hi tha then we changed it into a blast.”

Shah Rukh Khan even explained how he wanted the weapons in the film to be close to the mytholigy and explained, “Unki jo aakhir mein gun nikalti hai, I actually wanted it to be a bow and arrow. Lekin thoda difficult tha ki kaise hum abhi isko youngsters ke liye rakhte hain ki jo jawab peedi hai unko lage ‘ye cool hai’. Fir main unko bataunga ki ab tum Ram ki kahaani padho woh Jeevan hi hai, ab tum Ramayana padho uske andhar jo Raavan hai woh yehin se hain. It will be a great introduction to the people of our country, youngsters, who’d say, “Ramayana is so interesting? I’d like to read”.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Better than adipurush,” while another called it “SRK’s vision.”

A third netizen wrote, “Haq se hai, I have read Ramayana n Mahabharat in English but only after watch Ramanand sagars TV series, we all indians did. Eg.. Main Samay hu. Raone. Great approach…Shah Rukh Khan was always ahead of his times, love him…”

While fourth one said, “Some people are just different , Shah Rukh Khan is a great man, His name will surely go down in the annals of mankind’s history.”

Meanwhile, Adipurush (Hindi) has collected Rs 113.50 crore so far at the domestic box office.

