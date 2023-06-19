When Baahubali: The Beginning had released, it did create good enough excitement as Karan Johar was presenting the Hindi version of this SS Rajamouli directed epic saga and there was good promotional and marketing campaign around it as well. The film exceeded expectations and went on to score a huge century at the box office to nett 115 crores in total.

Circa 2023 and the film’s hero Prabhas has firmly made his place in the Hindi circuits as well, what with the three day collections of his newest release Adipurush, 113.50 crores being almost similar to his Baahubali: The Beginning lifetime. Of course we are talking only about the Hindi version here and the Telugu version has further accumulated huge moolah too. That’s a conversation for a different day though as right now it’s about how Adipurush has made huge inroads despite all the negativity surrounding it, and that’s commendable in itself.

On Friday, the film held on to the numbers similar to that of the first two days and managed to top the 35 crores mark. With 38.25 crores more coming in, the retelling of the epic mythological drama has kept its solid stand intact right through the weekend. Of course, the longer run of the film would be decided by the hold that it manages from Monday onwards and that’s where a score around 15 crores mark would come in handy. That would mean a fall of more than 50% but as long as this number comes in, weekdays would further end up contributing with around 50 crores which would take this Om Raut film way past the 150 crores mark.

