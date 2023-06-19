Adipurush continues to mint moolah at the box office, irrespective of the initial response by the critics. Starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, this Om Raut directorial has sparked many debates. But as they say, ‘any kind of publicity is good publicity.’ That’s what seems to be happening. Scroll below for updates on advance booking at the box office on Day 4.

So far, Adipurush has garnered 115 crores at the box office after the conclusion of Day 3. The film is at the receiving end due to its dialogues, VFX amongst other factors. But despite that, it has managed to earn a weekend total on similar lines to Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi).

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Adipurush has added another 6.15 crores gross in all languages via advance booking on Day 4. This remains a massive dip from Sunday’s collections of 18.50 crores but if one notices Pathaan’s 5.20 crores on first Monday, it looks like a decent hold.

With the beginning of the week begins the real test. The response has been highly mixed and many celebrities like Dipika Chikhlia, Kasthuri Shankar, Mukesh Khanna, amongst others have also criticized the film. Will it continue to earn or slow down at the box office? Only time will tell.

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan amongst others. The film sparked massive outrage over its initial VFX. Om Raut along with his team worked on the weaknesses after the initial promos and delivered a much improved version.

