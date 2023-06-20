Sara Ali Khan Shares A Lovely Pic With 'Badi Amma' Sharmila Tagore On Her Instagram, "Because Your Roots Matter"

In a captivating display of their close-knit bond, renowned actress Sharmila Tagore and her talented granddaughter, Sara Ali Khan, join forces on-screen for the very first time. Sara is often seen praising her ‘Badi Amma’ on Instagram and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for their fans. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The duo’s latest project revolves around an engaging conversation about the significance of roots and their role in personal growth and well-being. And for those who know, knows Sara is very traditional and never miss an opportunity to make headlines for her Indian’ness.

In an Instagram post that has sent fans into a frenzy, Sara Ali Khan shared a sneak peek of their shoot together. Sara captioned it, “Because your roots matter💕👩‍👦”

The link to the post can be found here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The post features a heartwarming image of Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan, capturing a genuine moment of connection and love. It is evident from the photograph that the bond between the two extends far beyond the realms of blood relation.

Sources close to the project reveal that the shoot revolves around the concept of roots and their significance in shaping one’s identity and personal journey. Both Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan share personal anecdotes and reflect on the importance of staying connected to one’s cultural heritage, values, and family traditions.

The project is garnering immense attention due to the profound impact of their powerful portrayal. Audiences eagerly anticipate witnessing the chemistry between the iconic veteran actress and the youth sensation, as they deliver a heartfelt message about the essence of roots in today’s fast-paced world.

With their combined talent and charisma, Sharmila and Sara bring authenticity and depth to the project. Their on-screen collaboration not only exemplifies their remarkable acting skills but also highlights their shared commitment to showcasing stories that resonate with audiences on a profound level.

Fans and followers have flooded the comment section of Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post, expressing their excitement and anticipation for the release of this special project. Social media platforms are abuzz with speculation about the project’s storyline and the impact it will have on viewers.

While further details about the project remain undisclosed, one thing is certain: Sharmila Tagore and Sara’s on-screen collaboration is set to leave a lasting impression on audiences, emphasizing the importance of roots and the interconnectedness of generations.

Stay tuned for more updates on this eagerly anticipated project as the release date approaches.

