Who would have thought? A film, which was being seen as a 20 crores lifetime affair is now all set to do four times the business of that in the final run. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which released earlier this month, is a bonafide hit and is continuing to add on moolah with every passing day, hence staying ultra stable at the box office.

On Tuesday too, the film brought in very good moolah with 0.99 crore coming in. Monday collections were 1.08 crores so that’s less than 10% fall, which is an excellent hold. Of course, the film is playing at lower levels but then this is exactly what it needs in the third week in order to keep going not just till the release or SatyaPrem ki Katha on Thursday, 29th June, but even beyond.

There is continued interest amongst the audiences for the romcom drama and that’s a welcome relief for Bollywood which can certainly do with more such hits.

For producer Dinesh Vijan, this one is a welcome success as his last release Bhediya deserved to do a lot more but was impacted by Drishyam 2 that releases just a week before that and as a result ended at 70 crores. Now Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has already collected 70.38 crores in mere 19 days and is now heading well towards a lifetime of over 80 crores. With an open week ahead of it, this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer will make the most of it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

