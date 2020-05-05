Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Princess Themed In-House Met Gala Is Adorable & Her Stylist Will Make Your Day

If the world would not have been facing the COVID-19 crisis, yesterday could have marked the iconic and prestigious Met Gala 2020 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. While we are missing our Bollywood beauties Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone walking the ball, PC has got her Met look with the princess theme ready and you cannot miss who has styled her this time around.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been having a good time practising social distancing in America where she spending her quarantine with husband Nick Jonas and family. Today, The Sky Is Pink actor took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from her in-house Met Gala, for which her niece Krishna Sky is styling her. Also the theme decided by the little stylist is Pretty Pretty Princess.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra Joans wrote, “First Monday in May ⁣This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess ⁣Glam and creative direction by @sky.krishna – @divya_jyoti.”

Supporting were three pictures, the first had Priyanka Chopra wearing a denim dress with a top bun looking fresh. The pic also has Krishna crowning her with a Barbie crown while Priyanka is acting surprised. In another Krishna can be seen applying make up on Priyanka’s face as the actor patiently gets it done. The third picture is of the final look with smudged lipstick and out of the line eyeliner, but everything looking cute.

Alongside the in-house Met Ball, Priyanka Chopra has also been learning piano from husband Nick Jonas. She had also revealed that Nick has become her personal tutor, writing partner and workout trainer.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday participated in the I For India Concert which was held by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!