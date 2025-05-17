After a sensational run at the box office, Agnyathavasi is now arriving on digital platforms. This critically acclaimed film has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, haunting atmosphere, and memorable performances.

The Kannada-language mystery-drama is set to make its highly anticipated digital debut on ZEE5 on May 28, 2025.

What Is Agnyathavasi About?

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna and written by Krishna Raj, the film follows a reclusive police inspector (played by Rangayana Raghu) in the quiet, mist-covered village of Nalkeri. After years of silence, the inspector is forced back into action when the suspicious death of a respected scholar stirs old fears—and reveals ties to a murder from decades ago.

Set in the Malenadu region of Karnataka, the story unfolds slowly, pulling viewers into a world shaped by memory, superstition, and secrets that refuse to stay buried. As the inspector digs deeper, with help from a tech-savvy outsider and a woman from his past, he’s faced with something darker than a typical whodunit—something the villagers call Pashambara.

Here’s Why Agnyathavasi Is Worth Watching

Anchored by a powerful performance from Rangayana Raghu, Agnyathavasi blends slow-burn suspense with an eerie, atmospheric tone that lingers well after the final scene. With its blend of emotional depth and rural noir, the film offers a fresh take on the crime thriller genre.

The digital release on ZEE5 opens up the haunting world of Agnyathavasi to a broader audience. Whether you missed it in theatres or are ready for a rewatch, this one’s worth queuing up.

Streaming exclusively on ZEE5 starting May 28.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

