Hindi Film Music has witnessed paradigm changes in the Millennium. Songs are now promo tools and barely situational, and lip-sync numbers predominantly dance songs. On International Dance Day (April 29), I choose the 10 truly magnificent dance numbers that will always live on. And yes, I have not included Naacho Naacho from RRR as it was technically not a Hindi movie!

Budtameez Dil / Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor outdid himself in this song, reviving memories of his father, Rishi Kapoor’s mastery of dance! The musical was enriched immeasurably by this by Benny Dayal-Shefali Alvares song, composed by Pritam with delightfully crazy lyrics (Paan mein pudina dekha) by Amitabh Bhattacharya. And if you thought the dance had a hint of Michael Jackson, please remember that legend was its choreographer Remo D’Souza’s idol.

Chikni Chameli / Agneepath

The Maharashtrian folk lavani form alights off and on in Hindi cinema. But the standout contemporary one remains this no-holds-barred Shreya Ghoshal number from Agneepath. Ganesh Acharya worked for days on this Hindi version of Ajay-Atul’s Marathi mega-hit track, Kombdi palaali, and the way Katrina executed the steps remains testimony to the star’s dedication.

Dola Re Dola / Devdas

Devdas remains a magnificent debut for singer Shreya Ghoshal. Along with KK’s backing vocals, Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam and Shreya sang for Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan respectively in this timeless number composed by Ismail Darbar. This Durga Puja song won choreographer Saroj Khan her first National Film Award.

Kajra Re Kajra Re / Bunty Aur Babli

The song’s popularity not only sustains but increases as it ages! Filmed on father and son Bachchans and Aishwarya Rai (in a cameo!), this innovatively-written (Gulzar) number can now be termed their ‘family anthem’! Exquisitely choreographed, it won four Best Choreography awards for Vaibhavi Merchant and was rendered by Alisha Chinai along with Javed Ali and Shankar Mahadevan, who also composed the song as part of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Munni Badnaam Hui / Dabangg

It was the cult song in Hindi cinema for a good while and has endured as a dance anthem. Composed and written by Lalit Pandit, it was choreographed by Farah Khan and filmed on Salman Khan and Malaika Arora in the blockbuster, Dabangg. Malaika was Salman’s sister-in-law then and Farah Khan designed the on-screen steps so as to not offend their relationship! Male voice, Aishwarya Nigam, was heard, but Mamta Sharma’s nasal voice made her shine for a while.

Nagada Sang Dhol / Goliyon Ki RasLeela—RamLeela

A heady rhythmic melody in every manner, this Deepika Padukone-enacted garba arguably remains her best-enacted song to date. Shreya Ghoshal was magic itself, and the heavy costumes and long shots by director and song composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali on extravagant sets ensured back problems and bodily bruises for Deepika for a long while! For me, it ranks among the all-time best dances in Hindi cinema and was choreographed by Samir and Arsh Tanna.

Pinga / Baijrao Mastani

One could say that Bhansali here tried out an innovative thematic twist to Dola re dola in the Bajirao Mastani saga—an imaginative face-off between wife Kashibai and mistress Mastani! Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade executed this Bhansali composition to perfection, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas effortlessly scored in bodily movements and facial expressions over Deepika Padukone. As for choreographer Remo, those familiar with his urban sensibilities were floored by his grip over a Maharashtrian dance form.

Sheela Ki Jawani / Tees Maar Khan

Katrina Kaif went all out on the oomph factor in this song, which, as it turned out, is the only justification for choreographer Farah Khan’s only directorial bloomer, Tees Maar Khan! In no time at all, in an era when flop movies kill their songs, this one reached the top of the charts. Sunidhi Chauhan’s full-blooded rendition contributed big-time to the raunchy appeal!

Toone Maari Entriyaan / Gunday

Bosco-Ceasar gave us the ‘period’ foot-tapper with relentless rhythm. Lyricist Irshad Kamil proved that he could rock a light song and Bappi Lahiri, Vishal Dadlani, KK and Neeti Mohan rendered this lavishly-orchestrated Sohail Sen creation enacted by Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

What Jhumka / Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh made for a saucy pair in this Pritam creation inspired by Madan Mohan’s Mera Saaya classic, Jhumka gira re. The Artijit Singh-Jonita Gandhi duet (with inputs by Ranveer) was ingeniously penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and choreographed brilliantly by Ganesh Acharya.

