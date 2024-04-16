Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: As Monjolika Vidya Balan Balan Locks Horn With Madhuri Dixit For Ami Je Tomar, Revisiting Bollywood's Costliest Dance Face Off With A 2.5 Crore Budget!

In one of the grandest speculations of the year, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up for an epic face-off between the two actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Reports suggest that Vidya and MD will have a dance face-off on probably one of the greatest semi-classical songs, Ami Je Tomar.

In 2007, Vidya Balan surprised everyone with one of the grandest performances of her time in the song Mere Dholna Sun/Ami Je Tomaar. Years later, in 2022, Kartik Aaryan danced to a new version of the same song that was sung by Arijit Singh.

Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Vidya Balan will reprise her role as Monjolika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and will have a face-off with Madhuri Dixit on another version of Ami Je Tomaar. The said dance number will be shot in the upcoming month, and currently, makers are planning a grand visual treat.

Reports suggest that the song will also have Kartik Aaryan and appear at an important juncture in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, just like the older versions of the song in the two BB films.

As Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan gear up for an epic dance face-off that will be shot in the next month, we decided to revisit the greatest dance face-off of all time. Any guesses?

Costliest Dance Face-Off In Bollywood

The most expensive dance face-off in Bollywood is said to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and choreographed by Saroj Khan. Dola Re Dola from Devdas featuring Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be the grandest face-off that was mounted on a budget of a whopping 2.5 crore.

The Bloodiest Dance Face-Off

During the shooting of Dola Re Dola, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wounded her ears due to the heavy earrings, but she did not stop the shoot until her shot was complete. Saroj Khan took her sweet time choreographing the song since she did not want either of the actresses to feel left out.

The Grand Scale

According to a report in TOI, 700 lightmen and 42 generators were being used to shoot Dola Re Dola. Generally, only 3 – 4 generators were used to shoot a song. Saroj Khan won the National Award that year for Best Choreography.

A UK magazine published reports and ranked Dola Re Dola as the greatest Bollywood Song of all time, surpassing Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya at number 2, and Ek Do Teen at number 3.

Excitement For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

A source close to Pinkvilla confirmed, “It’s a song that appears at a key juncture of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and is being designed keeping all key characters in mind. While Vidya Balan is sure to lead this song with her presence, the makers are discussing the possibility of having a face-off segment with Madhuri. A final call on this will be taken shortly, but there is excitement for this unique move, which will create even more excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is ready to release on Diwali 2024 and might lock horns with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

