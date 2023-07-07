Preity Zinta has taken a hiatus from Bollywood and has not been seen in movies for a long while. Her fans, obviously, miss her terribly because there’s denying that she’s one of the finest actresses the industry has ever seen. Whether it was her debut film, Dil Se, or the very first small-budget movies like Kya Kehna, she was exceptionally good in all of them. Surprisingly, the diva never wanted to be an actress in the first place, and her passion for her craft began gradually.

A major incident that played a vital role in her graph happened during the shooting of Kya Kehna when she was scolded and yelled at by the late choreographer, Saroj Khan. Scroll on to learn what really happened.

During a Rendezvous with Simi Garewal episode, Preity Zinta described the turning point of her career in a candid conversation. In a video shared by an Instagram page called Filminutz, the host asked, “Really, there was no yearning to be an actress? You mean it can happen without burning passion?” The actress replied, “I think the burning passion came when I started to be screamed at on sets.”

Preity Zinta further added, “I remember my first film, Kya Kehna, where Saroj Ji (Saroj Khan), she was just like, ‘Kaha se le aaye ho iss ladki ko, she doesn’t know how to dance, she doesn’t know how to lip-sync. What is she doing here? What is this creature you have put in front of me.’”

The Veer Zaara actress felt highly uncomfortable and recalled saying, “And I felt extremely silly, stupid while lip-syncing. I started giggling. And then I felt, ‘Oh, it can’t be like this. I am a human being, you can’t talk to me like this. I must work at it.’ Then I tried to push myself.”

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

