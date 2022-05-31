Makarand Deshpande is one of Bollywood’s gifted writers, actors and directors. The actor is not only known for his contribution to the Indian film industry but is also pretty famous for his Theater acts.

Advertisement

Now, the actor is currently working on his upcoming theatre play titled, Balatkar Please Stop. Deshpande’s new play revolves around the cruelty of women with liberal use of dark humour. The play is written as well as directed by him.

Advertisement

Makdee fans, Makarand Deshpande who will now be seen in his upcoming play Balatkar Please Stop, recently opened up on playing the role of a rapist in films. During the conversation, the actor revealed how some people asked him if he enjoyed performing a r*pe scene.

During his recent interaction with Navbharat Times, Makarand Despande spoke about people asking him if he enjoyed doing r*pe scenes in films. He said, “I remember I was shooting for a film titled Ant and I played a rapist in the film. So, some people came there to see the shooting and they asked me, ‘so how is it going? Are you enjoying?’ I found that filthy. Can you not feel anything for the heroine? How must she be feeling?’ I think these are the people who enjoy such gruesomeness”.

Quite atrocious, isn’t it?

On the professional front, Makarand was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The actor was also seen starring alongside Madhuri Dixit in her hit web series The Fame Game. The web series was released on Netflix. The actor will now be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey.

What are your thoughts on Makarand Deshpande being asked about enjoying rape scenes in films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such instant updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Sidhu Moose Wala Fan Gets A Tattoo Of The Late Singer, Netizen Reacts, “Desh Chunotiyon Se Nahi, Ch*tiyo Se Pareshan Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram