Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s sudden demise was a shock to the nation. Siddhu was shot dead on Sunday i.e 29 May, and this gruesome murder took place a day after Punjab withdrew the security, when Moose Wala was travelling in Jawaharke village of Mansa with his cousin and a close friend.

Shubhdeep Sidhu’s (his real name) murder now has everyone’s attention to it. After his death, many deets about him receiving death threats have been spilled by his colleagues. Amidst this, a viral video shows Moose Wala himself revealing that he receives death threats.

In the above mentioned viral video, Sidhu Moose Wala is seen speaking about death and living without any hard-written goals and targets. In the video Sidhu is heard saying, “I don’t have a specific aim in life. I have been targeted many times. I might die any day but I am not scared of death, in Punjabi.

This viral video of Sidhu Moose Wala has left his fans with teary eyes. Taking it to the comment sections to express their condolences, one fan commented, “Bai yrr hamesha dil wich rhega 😭😭 “, While another one commented, “😢😢😢 miss u ustad ji “, the Third fan commented, “Yaar ykeen ja ni hunda v sadi jaan chali gayi love u bhai miss u 😭😭😭 “, The fourth fan commented, “Bhai tere layi jaan v hajar c par yaar tu kio chla giya saadi jindgi cho tere bina ki bnu sada yaar😭😭😭😭😭😭 “.

Meanwhile, singer and Sidhu’s colleague Mika Singh recently opened up on how not just Sidhu, but also other Punjabi singers often receive death threats from gangsters. During his conversation with News18, Mika revealed, “Singers in Punjab often get such threats from gangsters. I remember Parmish Verma, Gippy Grewal… even Sidhu told me three years ago that he has been receiving such threats. Many singers give money and save themselves. Budding singers get such threats. They know they do so many shows and earn well.”

While talking about Moose Wala, Mika added, “He was no goon. He was not the kind of person who would drink and disturb people. He was just a singer who made a name for himself with his songs. So, if this can happen to such a nice boy and celebrity, that too without any fear of punishment, ye toh poora jaanwar vaala tareeka hai…”

May Sidhu Moose Wala’s soul rest in immense peace. He will truly be missed.

