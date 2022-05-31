Kajol is one of the most stunning actresses of the 90s. Her charm was such that every time she would come on screen, you wouldn’t want to look anywhere else but her. Her onscreen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in particular was very popular. Last night, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her kids Nysa and Yug minus her husband and actor Ajay Devgn and now netizens are reacting to their video on social media. Scroll below to watch it.

Kajol enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 12 million followers on Instagram. She often shares her pictures with family and friends on the photo sharing site while also giving a glimpse of her professional side on the same.

Last night, Kajol made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport with her kids Nysa and Yug in casual attire and happily posed for the paparazzi there. She’s brutally honest when it comes to her social media game and doesn’t really pay attention to the trolls there.

Take a look at her video here:

That’s one happy family!

While Ajay Devgn was missing at the airport with Kajol and family, netizens couldn’t help but drag him in the comments section.

Reacting to her video, a troll on Instagram commented, “bolo jubaan kesariiii😍” Another user commented, “Ye itne dukhi kyu lag rahe hai.” A third user commented, “Saare Bolo Zubaan Kesari 😋” A fourth user commented, “Bolo juba kesri 😂” A fifth user commented, “Chhota vimal bhi sath me hai 10 wala.”

What are your thoughts on Kajol getting trolled at the airport with her kids? Tell us in the space below.

