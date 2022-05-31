Brahmastra Trailer Date Finally Revealed Through An Otherworldly Teaser Fr. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Team!

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor, the legendary S.S. Rajamouli and Director Ayan Mukerji have surprised the eagerly waiting fans of India by announcing the much awaited trailer date of magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva #100DaysToBrahmastra.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Presented by SS Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

