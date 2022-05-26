Yash has gained unmatchable stardom as KGF has changed his life entirely. If Chapter 1 earned him the ‘angry young man of modern times’ title, Chapter 2 established and cemented his position as the pan Indian superstar and record smasher. Even before this franchise happened, the actor had a loyal fandom and Rashmika Mandanna had got a brutal taste of it.

For those who don’t know, the KGF star started his acting journey in 2007 with a commercially successful Kannada film, Jambada Hudugi. It enjoyed a glorious run of 100 days in theatres and earned him a fan base. The incident about Rashmika which we mentioned above, had happened in 2017, and by then, the Googly actor had already made his big name in Sandalwood.

Rashmika Mandanna started her career in 2016 with a successful Kirrik Party. In 2017, she had an interview which created ripples. During the interview, she was asked, “Who, according to you, is the Mr Showoff in the Kannada film industry?” She quickly responded by taking Yash’s name. As expected, die-hard fans of the KGF actor brutally trolled Rashmika for being disrespectful of her senior and insulting him. She had to go through grilling episodes on social media with many calling it an act of arrogance.

As the matter went out of hand, Rashmika Mandanna had no option but to apologise. She did it by sharing a post on Facebook. The post read, “I have no disrespect towards Yash Sir or anyone. In fact, on many occasions, I have expressed my admiration towards Yash Sir, his talent and how he has inspired everyone, including myself. The media has sadly ignored that I mentioned Santhu Straight Forward as the movie that I enjoyed most at that time. When you edit and take just two lines from the most non serious part of the show and give it spin… the context is lost. That is really sad.”

“It wasn’t a statement I made but it was a game of rapid fire and never in my dreams I had any idea that this would be taken so seriously ignoring my admiration and all the positive statements I had made about him. I am sorry if I have hurt any of your feelings. I did not intend to. My upbringing will never let me do that. I request everyone to have a look on my other interviews and FB lives where I have appreciated Yash sir’s work and when asked I have also expressed my desire to work with him,” she continued.

