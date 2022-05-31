Arshad Warsi is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood who has created a niche for himself over the years. He is best known for doing comic roles and some of them have also gone on to become iconic and are remembered even today. One such character was Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS but looks like Arshad has some sad news for the Munna Bhai fans.

For the unversed, the first instalment of the film hit the theatres in 2003 and is considered a classic amongst the masses even today. Three years later, we had Lage Raho Munna Bhai and fans have been waiting for the third part ever since. There were a lot of rumours about the next part being about Munna Bhai’s journey to America but the plan was later scrapped and there has barely been any update since then.

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Arshad Warsi opened up about the chances of the Munna Bhai franchise having a third instalment. “It’s okay, Munna Bhai MBBS resurrected my career. I had no movies for three-four years before that. I was out of sight, gone! When will the next film in the Munnabhai series return? We have been waiting for 16 years since Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Honestly, I don’t think Part 3 will happen. I wish it would, that we could have a proper closure. We owe that much to the audience, but it’s been too long.”, he said.

Elaborating on how Rajkumar Hirani is also probably trying out different films, Arshad Warsi said, “A creative person feels claustrophobic if he is asked to do the same thing over and over again. As an actor, I want to move on. I’m sure Raju (writer-director Rajkumar Hirani) wants to do different things too, more so because for a director each film takes a few years of his life.”

