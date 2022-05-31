Filmmaker Advait Chandan, who has helmed the upcoming Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and had worked with Aamir in the 2017 release ‘Secret Superstar’, recently shared an appreciation note for the actor.

Along with the note, the director also shared a BTS picture from the sets, wherein Aamir can be seen donning an army uniform with black marks on his face.

Sharing his note on Instagram, Advait thanked Aamir Khan and called him a “Mahapurush” (great man) for bringing out the best in him and encouraging him on his lowest days.

He wrote: “‘Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime’. Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well.

“Today as our trailer is about to go live I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days.”

Lauding Aamir Khan‘s multiple skills, Advait made an interesting comment as he integrated the actor’s dialogue from the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial ‘Andaaz Apnaa Apnaa’.

“You’re the best, sir… Lord of Catan, Grand Chess Master, Rubics Cube Meister, Life guru, a real directors actor, the best assistant director, the best continuity supervisor… The sharpest editor, the most generous producer! Sir, aap great, mahaan ho, swami ho, antaryaami ho… balki main toh kehta hoon sir, ke aap purush hi nahin… Mahapurush ho !!! Mahapurush… Thank you sir, I owe you lots of fish. Advait,” the director adds.

