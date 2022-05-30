At the IPL 2022 Finale, the trailer of Bollywood’s most-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha was released. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film was slated to release early this year but was however pushed to August, this year. After years of the long wait, we finally got to see a glimpse of what’s in store for the fans. As soon as the trailer was dropped online, it began to receive mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The Aamir Khan starrer is helmed by Advait Chandan.

Currently, Laal Singh Chaddha is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. The first rushes of the film is being slammed and criticized by the fans, who dug out his old video. Some of Akshay Kumar’s fans too slammed the superstar for his ‘copy-paste’ work.

Tweeting about the trailer a user wrote, ““Forrest gump” mein thoda “Dhoom 3” milaya, swadanusar “PK story line and acting” Ye lo ji “#LaalSinghChadda” bankar teyar hai. #AamirKhan bhai ham log ch#t!ya nazar aate hai??”

While another said, “Advantages #rakshabandhan movie has:-“

1. It has #AkshayKumar as main lead

2. Original Story

3. Anand L rai (the best story teller)as director

4. Clashing with a weak movie #LaalSinghChaddha, which has stardomless star

5. Content is powerful (dowry)

6. Releasing on Rakshabandhan”

A netizen also Tweeted, “I am praying that Tom Hanks doesn’t get to watch Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer. Forrest Gump’s character ki itni gandi durdasha dekh kar Tom bhai suuiccide kar lenge. Overacting ki bhi ek limit hoti hai par Amir the perfectionist ki koi limit nahi. P.S. that cringe Punjabi accent.” Check out a few tweets below:

Dhoom 3 – The Prestige

PK – OMG

Thugs of Hindustan – Pirates of the Caribbean

Laal singh Chadda – Forrest Gump So called Perfectionist steal concept from Original movie which are Masterpiece and ruined it #Aamirkhan — Akkian_Addu(Adesh) (@Akkian_x) May 30, 2022

And after watching LAAL SINGH CHADDA's trailer it is 100% correct You dont need 4 years to do a scene to scene remake of a film and to repeat expression of PK/SAMAR It shows how lazy Aamir is https://t.co/KyLsTdTtr7 — Gaurav PRITHVIRAJ🗡⚔ Taparia (@whogaurav12) May 30, 2022

Laal Singh chadda is not just a remake of "Forrest Gump" ,

it is also a remake of "whole range of PK's dumb expressions" as well .. — Abey Kuruwila 🎭 (@kuruwila) May 30, 2022

I am praying that Tom Hanks doesn’t get to watch Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer. Forrest Gump character ki itni gandi durdasha dekh kar Tom bhai suuiccide kar lenge. Overacting ki bhi ek limit hoti hai par Amir the perfectionist ki koi limit nahi.

P.S. that cringe Punjabi accent 🤮 — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) May 30, 2022

“Forrest gump” mein thoda “Dhoom 3” milaya, swadanusar “PK story line and acting” Ye lo ji “#LaalSinghChadda” bankar teyar hai. #AamirKhan bhai ham log ch#t!ya nazar aate hai?? pic.twitter.com/DqhYzkc87L — Mr.Professor (@iMrProfessor) May 30, 2022

Bollywood still think people are fools.

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, we can see movie is totally copied from Tom Hanks starter movie Forrest Gump

Bollywood please make some sensible and new story movies rather than remakes of south india or english. @anandmahindra @Ani — Ar. Suyog S. Malkar (@Ar_Suyog8590) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Naga Chaitanya and will also see Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh led are slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

