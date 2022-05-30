On Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in October 2021’s drugs-on-cruise case. In their statement they noted that there was no recovery of drugs from him, nor was there any concrete evidence to prove that he conspired with the other accused. Now, senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde has sought a similar inquiry into the drug case related to his client Rhea Chakraborty.

For those who don’t remember, the NCB filed a case against Rhea in September 2020 in the alleged drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was even sent to judicial custody and received a month later. Read on to know what he has to say.

As reported by Time of India, Satish Maneshinde has demanded a fresh probe in the drug case related to the Jalebi actress. The portal noted him saying, “I demanded on social media that there should be an inquiry in Rhea Chakraborty’s case, and NCB can form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and investigate this case, too.”

Satish Maneshinde added, “SN Pradhan, DG, NCB, said just a day before that WhatsApp chats are not admissible in the court. No drugs were found on Rhea Chakraborty. No tests were done. Why should she suffer? Her case was also handled by a set of officers who were part of Aryan Khan’s case, too. I am requesting the central government authorities and the PMO for this.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer continued, “It was very nice of SN Pradhan and Deputy DG Sanjay Singh to form a SIT and reveal the truths of the investigation in the Aryan Khan case. They should be doing the same for the Rhea Chakraborty case, too. In fact, I would say that they should do it for all the cases. Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan were all paraded at the NCB office. The DG NCB should investigate the matter.”

The portal also reported that in an interview with a news channel, he sought an enquiry into all such cases handled by the NCB officials. He said, “Bollywood actors have life of 10-20 years only (in the industry) and they have to be fit, which can’t be done with drugs. But for popularity, they (the NCB) did this and paraded stars.” He added, “For the last three years, the NCB has troubled a lot of people and action is needed against these officials. There were just WhatsApp chats and no test was done.”

