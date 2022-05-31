Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday in the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case. Sameer Wankhede, who spearheaded the investigation and arrested him last year, received a lot of criticism from the people.

Wankhede was the Zonal Director of the unit’s Mumbai office when he raided a Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He arrested Aryan and 22 others in a drug case last October. After several criticisms, he was removed from the case and a special investigating team was appointed for the case.

Now the latest report from India Today claims that the Sameer Wankhede has been transferred to Chennai. He has been posted as the Director-General of the Taxpayer Service Directorate, a ‘non-sensitive’ posting. Last week, the NCB cleared all drug charges against Aryan Khan citing that they had no evidence to prosecute him.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given the clean chit by the drug probing agency, the Union Home Ministry called for appropriate action against Wankhede for his “shoddy investigation” into the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. The Director-General of the agency also said that action would be taken against officers for not following procedure and lapses in the investigation.

Sameer Wankhede was facing several charges including corruption allegations after the arrest. A vigilance probe was initiated against him at the peak of the investigation into the arrest in the drug bust case. He was accused of furnishing fake caste certificates to get a job under the Scheduled Caste quota after clearing the UPSC examination. The accusation was launched by a former cabinet-level minister in the Maharashtra government, Nawab Malik.

However, the ex-NCB officer and his family have maintained that the allegations are false.

