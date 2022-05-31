Punjabi singer and Congress politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed by unidentified attackers in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab on May 29. His death sent shock waves across north India. Now yet another shocking news has come to the fore. Scroll down to know more.

Following his death, Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The inquiry will reportedly be led by a high court judge. The Punjabi singer‘s family is now conducting his funeral today.

Amidst this, the India Today report reveals that the late Sidhu Moose Wala was all set to marry his fiance, Amandeep Kaur of Sangreddy village, this year. The two were supposed to get hitched in April, but after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March, the wedding was pushed out to November.

The couple reportedly met two years ago and Amandeep Kaur has a Canadian PR as well. The singer was to turn 29 years old on June 17.

The report further revealed that Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother, Charan Kaur, had confirmed that the singer would get married after the assembly elections and the wedding preparations had begun. “Just a little more time he will not be a bachelor anymore. We are preparing for his wedding, which will take place this year after the elections,” she had then said at that time.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Canada-based gangster Goldi Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed the responsibility for the singer’s killing. A post-mortem investigation conducted by a team of five doctors at the Mansa Civil hospital reveal that over two dozen bullets were pumped into the popular singer.

Sidhu Moose Wala started his career as a songwriter for the song “License” by Ninja, however, he received worldwide attention and fame with his track “So High”. His duet song titled “G Wagon” was also quite popular among his fans.

