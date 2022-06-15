At a time when Bollywood films are struggling to make moolah at the box office, South Indian films – dubbed as Pan India films, are making big numbers at the box office. South actors’ like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR’s popularity skyrocketed in the past few years.

Not just at the domestic box office, south films have gained a lot of popularity in overseas markets as well. Recently SS Rajamouli’s film RRR bagged the 46th spot in Rotten Tomatoes’ List Of Best Films Of 2022 and is on par with the Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame.

Amidst the rise of South Indian films, Ormax media has released the list of Most popular male Telugu film stars, and some of the well-known south stars have been featured in the list. Telugu superstar Prabhas grabbed the top spot in the list. Even after his last two films Radhe Shyam and Saaho tanked, clearly love among his fans did not drop.

Mahesh Babu, who recently landed in controversy over his ‘Bollywood can’t afford him’ remark ahead of his release Saarkaru Vaari Pata, grabbed the second spot on the list. RRR star Jr NTR has found himself in the third spot while Pushpa star Allu Arjun is in fourth.

Ram Charan, who also starred in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster magnum opus, has grabbed the fifth spot on Ormax Media’s Most popular male Telugu film stars list. Power star Pawan Kalyan, and Nani grabbed the sixth and seventh spots respectively.

Interestingly, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda has found himself in the eighth spot, while veteran superstars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja grabbed the ninth and tenth spot in the most popular male Telugu film stars list. Take a look at it below:

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male Telugu film stars (May 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/imJ3ss5NSj — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 15, 2022

So which one of your favourite stars grabbed a spot on the list? Let us know in the comments.

