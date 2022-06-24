Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is currently in the making and looks like there is already a lot of hype around the film. New updates are coming in almost every day and it seems like the team is also working hard to make it a memorable film for the masses. In a recent turn of events, a picture posted by television actor Siddharth Nigam has everyone convinced that he has a role to play in the upcoming Bhaijaan film.

For the unversed, the film is being directed by Farhad Samji and has gone through quite a few changes in the last few months. Salman Khan had taken over its production recently and there have also been reports that the actor is looking into certain matters personally. Apart from this, Khan is also preparing for the third venture of his superhit Tiger franchise which is expected to hit the theatres in 2023.

In the most recent turn of events, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam shared a picture with Salman Khan himself and fans are now assuming that he has been roped in for a crucial role in Kabhi Eid kabhi Diwali as well.

In the selfie, Siddharth Nigam can be seen clicking the picture through the front camera while Salman Khan stands close to him. The superstar also has his hands wrapped around Nigam’s shoulder while playfully frowning at the camera. He can also be seen wearing a slight smirk while Siddharth has pulled off a smoldering look for the click.

In the caption for the post, Siddharth Nigam explained how he is meeting Salman Khan after a long time. “After a looooonggg time With the One n only @beingsalmankhan sir❤️✨ #salmankhan #siddharthnigam”, he wrote. Have a look at the picture.

