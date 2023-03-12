Sonam Kapoor is one of the most honest celebrities out there in Bollywood. She has no filter and doesn’t even shy away from expressing her mind on entertainment and political issues. Kapoor happens to be the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and has always been vocal about the privileges of being born into a star-studded family. There’s a conversation between her and Rajkummar Rao that is now going viral on social media, which has netizens trolling the actress for behaving obnoxiously in the interview. Scroll below to watch the video.

Nepotism is a never-ending debate in Bollywood and for those of you who don’t know, Karan Johar is labelled as the flagbearer of the same in B-town. Kangana Ranaut time and again lashes out at the director and how he favours the star kids in the entertainment industry. Now coming back to the topic, the viral clip of Sonam and Rajkummar is from 8 years ago and is yet again doing the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor once sat down and spoke to each other in a Film Companion video. In the viral video, Rao said, “Being a star son or star daughter and how much it helps.”

Sonam Kapoor then interrupts and says, “But do you think it helps?” Adding to her statement, Rajkummar Rao said, “I think it helps. I think it helps getting your first film then eventually, your work speaks for yourself. But I think it helps you in getting your first film or break.”

Continuing the conversation, Kapoor said, “It took me 5 years to get my first film.” Rao quips and adds, “But then you got it with Sanjay Leela Bhansali…” Sonam immediately adds, “Because I auditioned my a** off.”

A Twitter user shared the conversation between the two on the microblogging site, take a look at it below:

rajkumar rao should also get an award for being made to have this converstion😂 pic.twitter.com/9YPiFPGfrf — adrak wali chai (@hoopoe_is_here) March 10, 2023

In no time, the clip went viral on Twitter, with netizens reacting to it. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

She can't even accept her privilege 🤦‍♀️

And what bakwas she did to prove her point 😖😖😖. — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) March 11, 2023

Sonam kapoor is the ultra pro max version of Ananya Panday. Both struggled — Shubham Bhardwaj (@_shhubi) March 11, 2023

Poor NepoBaby. She chose Bhansali though her dad was good friends with Tom Cruise and could have easily launched her in Mission Impossible 3 — Skywalker°°$●•ɹǝʞlɐʍʎʞS (@Skyvallker) March 12, 2023

She is in self destructive mode 😂 — Z…says (@gameexpertalex4) March 11, 2023

“I don’t know him so I won’t let you work with him” wow! Madam Kapoor, this is called privilege 🙄 — MVL Sridhar (@thetallone45) March 11, 2023

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor getting mercilessly trolled for her throwback conversation on ‘privilege’ with Rajkummar Rao? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Star Cast Fees Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor Gets 4X Fees Higher Than What Shraddha Kapoor Got Making Him The Highest-Paid Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News