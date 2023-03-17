Jaya Bachchan never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances. The veteran actress enjoys a huge fan following and has done incredible work in the Hindi cinema over the years and is married to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Last night, Jaya attended Swara Bhasker’s grand wedding reception in Delhi, which was a star-studded affair with politicians like Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal also in attendance and netizens are now reacting to the actresses’ video of ignoring the paparazzi at the venue on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

For those of you who don’t know, Jaya also happens to be a politician along with being an actress. She’s a member of the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party and her Parliament videos often go viral on social media.

Now coming back to the topic, Jaya Bachchan is known for her strict behaviour around the paparazzi. Still, during her last spotting at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s new collection launch, the actress was surprisingly chirpy. She interacted with the paparazzi along with smiling at them while posing for the cameras.

Last night, Jaya Bachchan was spotted attending Swara Bhasker’s wedding reception in Delhi wearing a face mask. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared her video on his Instagram handle, take a look at it below:

Reacting to Jaya Bachchan’s appearance at the event, a user commented on her Instagram video, “Kuchh boli nahi ulta seedha 😂”

Another user commented, “Mask hata k dekho. Aaj Tap lgai hogi muh pr gharwalo ne……. 🤣🤣”

A third user commented, “Yah old lady har jagah ajati ha😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Jaya’s video? Tell us in the space below.

