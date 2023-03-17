Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut as Student of the Year in 2012, has come a long way to become one of the leading actresses in the film industry. She once spoke about being trolled online as ‘Nepo Kid’ and how it has impacted her life. However, netizens seemingly found Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Alia’s remarks.

Nepotism exists in all industries and professions, and not just in Bollywood, but the industry often becomes the eye of the storm, causing an uproar in the nation now and then. Several celebrities have spoken about the ongoing debate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Film Companion, Alia Bhatt said “Nepo, Nepo Kid, this that and oh my god, she is so this and that. I get snakes constantly on my pictures, and like what have I done.” While Manoj Bajpayee was heard laughing at Alia’s remark about being trolled online, Deepika Padukone looked disinterested. Ranveer Singh and Vijay Sethupathi were also featured in the video.

The video is being shared on Reddit and it is now going viral. Watch the video below:

Soon netizens noticed Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Alia Bhatt’s statement. A user commented, “Deepika looks like all of us in a group discussion. When you know the topic is ridiculous and the loud mouths are way off base, but there’s no stopping them now.”

Another user wrote, “Someday, Deepika’s kid will appreciate their mother staying neutral on the topic.” In contrast, a third user commented, “Here Deepika is speaking louder than Alia 🫠💭” A fourth user wrote, “Something about DPs expression here always gets me. It’s just so done.”

A Redditor also commented, “DP got second-hand embarrassment from that,” citing Alia Bhatt getting trolled by netizens online. “While Deepika Padukone reminded me of Dhanush in that KWK episode with Sara. Both were so done… ” said another user.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Turns Into A Seductress Donning A Red Mini Skirt With A Racy Blouse, Reminds Fans Of Rihanna As One Says “From Super Bowl Performance”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News