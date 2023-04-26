A few days after the release, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an association has condemned the usage of nursery rhymes in its song ‘Let’s Dance Chotu Motu’. The film has been receiving poor to average reviews from the audience and critics who watched the film. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers dropped the song touting to be the ‘kids’ anthem’. Scroll down for more details.

Crooned by Salman Khan, Devi Sri Prasad, Neha Bhasin, and the rap king, Honey Singh, Let’s Dance Chotu Motu is as much for the older generation as it’s for the younger generation. Apart from the full star power of the film, the song also features a number of young ones, adding more zest to it. A dance number that will bring the entire family together on the dance floor.

Now according to latest media reports, Early Child Association has condemned ‘Let’s Dance Chotu Motu’ over usage of Nursery Rhymes in its song. Dr Swati Popat Vats, president, Early Childhood Association was quoted as saying, “At a time when parents and schools are trying to move away from these senseless age-old rhymes, here comes a movie that glorifies it! Salman Khan has a huge fan following among children. It means that these senseless rhymes are going to be played by moms as they feed their children and in birthday parties.”

Reportedly, In an open letter shared by ECA to the stakeholders of the film industry, as found in their online magazine Education World, they penned, “the association has urged movie makers to move away from ‘relentless’ and ‘senseless’ inclusion of outdated nursery songs or glorifying it to have many hear their songs.”

For the unversed, the song compromises of rhymes such as Twinkle Twinkle, ‘Mary had a Little Lamb’, and ‘Humpty Dumpty’ among others.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film hit the screens on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.

