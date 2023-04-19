Palak Tiwari recently revealed there was a dress code for the ladies on the sets of Salman Khan’s film. Her statement went quite viral and the newbie had even to share a clarification on the same. Co-star Shehnaaz Gill refuted all claims and mentioned how she continued to wear sultry attire during the trailer launch. Scroll below for details as leading lady Pooja Hegde breaks the silence and talks about her bond with Salman Khan.

Many wouldn’t know, but Palak was an assistant director on Antim. She was working close to Salman and recently revealed that the superstar has a dress code in place for all the women on sets. The rules include donning attires with a decent neckline, and they should all be “covered.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Zoom, Pooja Hegde reacted to the claims by Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari and said, “He is been great that way with me. I think, even I, as a person, am very protective about my own people, my family and all of that. And I am one of those ‘apna’ people. So, it’s been great that way. He is who he is and says what’s on his mind; that’s very refreshing for me. It’s been great.”

Pooja Hegde continued, “It’s also cause he speaks his mind. A lot of people think it but they don’t say it whereas he says what’s on his mind. It is very clear and that can sometimes make people be like ‘Oh my God!’ It takes you aback because you are not used to people speaking their minds.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill also said she did not experience any such thing while working with Salman Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says “The Higher You Go, The More People Look For…” While Breaking Her Silence On Getting Trolled For Calling RRR A ‘Tamil Film’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News