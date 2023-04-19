Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to mark her comeback with the TV show Citadel for which the actress is going places to promote the same. Owing to her statements, the actress landed in controversies, especially the one where she revealed the dark side of Bollywood. For the unversed, the actress stirred social media when she opened up about her decision to move to the West. The actress made making some shocking revelations that made headlines like never before.

However, later, when she appeared on another chat show where she was seen calling SS Rajamouli’s film a ‘Tamil film’ instead of a Telugu film, following which she received massive backlash from the fans. The film, led by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, received global recognition after receiving the 95th academy award, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now for the first time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about the same and reacted to getting trolled for calling RRR a Tamil film. Speaking to Midday, she said, “People try to find a mistake in anything I do. I think people enjoy that a little bit. I was a lot more free-spirited, but now, I am a bit more cautious because I have my family to think about. The higher you go in life, the more people look for a reason for you to fall. But at the same time, I have so much love and support from my family, friends and fans. I prefer to focus on that.”

Earlier, during her appearance on a podcast, Dax Shephard was seen comparing Bollywood to Hollywood of the 1950. She was heard saying, “Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…” Dax mentioned RRR and Priyanka had ‘corrected’ him saying, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way.” She had added, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.”

Coming back, Citadel will begin its premiere from April 28.

Must Read: Jawan Is The Most Anticipated Indian Movie Of Summer 2023, Check Out Adipurush, Animal & Others In Top 10!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News