Fashion and lifestyle go hand in hand for celebrities; Dakota Johnson is the epitome of effortless styling. The actress has her signature style, and along with that, she stays relevant and in vogue. Today, we have brought you a throwback to one of her photoshoots, where she looked like a delightful painting in a blue outfit.

The actress set the screen on fire with her racy erotic Fifty Shades franchise, and they are one of her most famous works of her. Her beauty and skincare tips have been of interest to the audiences, whether it’s using coconut oil as part of her skincare routine or using a v*brator as a face massager.

The throwback picture we came across on social media platform X was posted by ‘maxkrish.’ Per the post, the photo was for one of Vanity Fair Italy’s issues. Dakota Johnson was lying on a suede leather couch in a dazzling blue outfit with a plunging neckline. The dress is covered with sparkling fringes all over as she lies there posing for the camera, lost in her thoughts.

The actress had her hands beautifully manicured with black nail paint. She kept her accessories to a bare minimum, ensuring that the outfit remained the main attraction of the photoshoot.

Dakota Johnson kept her makeup fresh and dewy. She opted for a sheer foundation with a dash of highlighter on the cheeks along with some blush. She had brown eyeshadow on the lower lash line and above the lids of her mascara-clad eyes. For her lips, the Fifty Shades star went for a n*de brown colored lipstick. Lastly, she had her signature hairstyle with bangs and kept the slightly curled hair open to compliment the look.

Check out the picture of the actress here:

On the work front, Dakota Johnson will be seen in Madame Web and Daddio. In Daddio, she will be seen alongside versatile actor Sean Penn.

