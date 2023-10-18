Jennifer Lopez will forever be iconic, and her latest picture seems to have proved just the same. JLo, the ageless diva, knows how to make a statement, and boy, does she know how to make heads turn! The stunning singer recently showed her fans her jaw-dropping beauty in a set of sizzling photos wearing nothing but lingerie, exuding her effervescent charm while also raising the hotness quotient.

JLo is reportedly having marriage troubles with her husband, Ben Affleck, lately. Several media reports have revealed that Bennifer, a hybrid name for Jennifer and Ben, has been seeking couple therapy after the ‘Gone Girl’ actor’s pictures with former wife Jennifer Garner went viral, seemingly upsetting JLo. However, this isn’t stopping the ‘Selena’ star from slaying, as evidently perceptible in her latest pics.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez dropped some uber-hot pictures of herself, and if you thought hot girl summer was the only thing, Jenny from the block is setting the records straight with her fiery falls pics.

The recently shared pictures show JLo oozing oomph as she introduced a new Italian lingerie collection with the clothing brand Itimissimi. Jennifer Lopez, 54, is seen stripping down in a romantic new campaign for the brand, modeling a variety of lacy looks in an intimate setting. In one of the pics, the ‘Selena’ star is seen casually lounging in a lace cut-out bralette with a bejeweled harness and a garter attached to underwear sans any stockings, rounding off the look with a nude-toned robe.

In the second pic, she is seen flaunting her toned legs, while other snaps give a closer look into her racy outfit against a boudoir backdrop. The last two stills show her slipping into a lacy baby doll, giving some major hot-bod goals. The ‘Mother’ actress ditched accessories and only wore her infectious smile and a gold wedding band on her ring finger from her husband.

JLo‘s sun-kissed tousled brown locks were tied in a messy bun. The beauty went with her signature smoky eyeshadow and nude lips for the photoshoot and captioned it, “Introducing my @IntimissimiOfficial THIS IS ME…NOW collection ✨ From Verona to Hollywood and made with love @NormanJeanRoy”.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez‘s latest lacy look? Let us know.

