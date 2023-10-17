Millie Bobby Brown may have gained international fame as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, but today, she is known for much more than just the science fiction series. The actress – who has played the titular role in Enola Holmes and its 2022 sequel, as well as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, is now looked up to for her fashion sense, her business ventures and even releasing a book – and while still in her teens.

The actress – currently engaged to Jake Bongiovi – was recently featured on the cover of ‘Glamour’ as one of its ‘Women of the Year.’ While we congratulate her on this achievement, her 90s-inspired wardrobe has us bewitched, and we cannot help but talk about it.

Millie Bobby Brown can be seen slaying in various outfits in the pictures, but the one that has captured our attention the most is rocking a teal-turquoise ensemble with a plunging neckline. The figure-hugging backless dress – that clings and emphasizes all her curves thanks to the fine strap details across its bodice and back, has the ‘Stranger Things’ actress flaunting her cleav*ge as she poses like a boss for the cover shoot.

Millie Bobby Brown styled the look with delicate – but shoulder-touching hoop earrings, strappy bronze-gold stiletto heels, delicate wire bangles, and a couple of rings. For this shoot, the 19-year-old British actress opted for her hair to flow free, making her look even more powerful.

Sharing her different cover looks on her Instagram handle, Millie Bobby Brown captioned it, “@MillieBobbyBrown is Glamour’s global Women of the Year cover star. A worldwide star. A film producer. Founder of an international beauty brand and best-selling author. And at just 19 years old, #MillieBobbyBrown doesn’t care if you think she’s too young for world domination.” She also revealed that the cover story has her talking about “finding her voice, saying goodbye to #StrangerThings, and getting married young.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour (@glamourmag)

The other looks on the carousel see the actress dressed in a looking hip in a lip pink ruffled crop top and pink skirt with a butterfly detail on the side, a solid one-shoulder pink top with her hair done in a spiky style, a backless halter-neck denim top complete a plunging cowl-style neckline with a denim skirt and glares, as well as another denim-on-denim look consisting of jeans and a white frilled sleeveless jacket.

Check out some more looks Millie Bobby Brown shot for the magazine here:

What do you think of these 90s fashion-inspired looks of Millie Bobby Brown? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments and which is your favorite.

For more news, updates, and fashion-related stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Gets A ‘Placenta Facial’ Worth $1.2K For That Flawless Glass-Like Glow On Her Face At 54; Take Notes RN If You’re Worried About Those Wrinkles & Other Ageing Signs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News