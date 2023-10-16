Every season demands a different version of us, at least on the fashion front. Now that fall is upon us, full-length tops and cardigans are having a moment – but it has always been a dilemma to pair up these apparel & curate a trendy fit. But fret not; we might have a solution for you. Just right in time, we stumbled upon this throwback look of Hollywood Hottie Ana De Armas, and we think it has the edge that we need to make a fall fit look stylish.

Ana De Armas made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with the film Knock Knock, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Since then, she has had many renowned projects to her credit, including Blonde, Knives Out, The Gray Man, Deep Water, and more.

Inarguably one of the hottest actresses out there, Ana De Armas, has fronted many fashion-forward moments. From teeny weeny bikinis to gorgeous red carpet gowns, she has had a significant impact on the style scene, always dressing up for the occasions. However, this time, she has mesmerized us with her casual fashion, which is a total steal this fall season. Scroll through to check out which look we are talking about and why it’s a must-have!

Ana De Armas was once pictured on the sets of her film Deep Water, also featuring Ben Affleck, cueing some major fall inspo in a casual chic outfit. The actress ditched bra, setting her n*pples free in a brown knitted co-ord set with a strapless top featuring a plunging v-neckline and calf-length matching skirt, teaming it with an open-front white cardigan and tossing a matching campaign hat to round it off. She further added the edge with brown strapped platform heels, holding black shades in her hand.

Check out below:

Ana de Armas looking chic on the set of DEEP WATER in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/jnoUsuEpuB — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 22, 2020

Isn’t Ana De Armas‘ this fit simply stunning and carefree for a fun fall-inspired look? Let us know your thoughts in the space below.

For more fun fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Once Dazzled In Diamond Earrings Worth Over 100 Crores While Donning A Thigh-High Slit Gown & Walking Hand-In-Hand With Ex-Husband Justin Theroux (She Said We’re Poor In Many Different Ways)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News