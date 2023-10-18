It feels like time hasn’t passed when we look at Angelina Jolie. She never aged, and we are still struck with her beauty. While we are at it today, we stumbled upon a throwback look of hers, where she served nothing but angelic vibes in a white gown. Scroll ahead to check it out.

Jolie has not only carved her way into the Hollywood industry with her acting skills but also her fashion statement and gorgeousness. However, it’s the Maleficent actress’s personal life that has always been the talk of the town. Be it her dating life, her marriage with Brad Pitt, or her great performances in films – she never loses the spotlight.

Being a celebrity means you always have to be ready as each and every step gets scrutinized by the media and their fans. Angelina Jolie has a massive fanbase who loves and adores the diva for who she is.

As we talk about this look, we have to mention how gorgeous the actress looked in her angelic self. Angelina Jolie had appeared at the world premiere of The Tourist in New York, wearing a long Atelier Versace gown with a plunging neckline and a risque thigh-high slit through which she flaunted her s*xy smooth legs and cleav*ge. She teamed the look with a pair of Beryl earrings from Robert Procop and white and black combo pump heels.

Check out the picture as we found on Pinterest:

For makeup, The Eternals actress opted for bold smokey eyes, defined brows, plumpy blushed cheeks, and brown n*de lip shade. For hair, she tied it in half hairdo with a puffed crown and let the rest flow over her shoulder.

We wonder why won’t the leading men of Hollywood trip over her if she has such charming beauty! Don’t you think?

Well, what are your thoughts about Angelina Jolie’s angelic beauty? Let us know.

