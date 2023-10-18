American singer-rapper Kanye West is no stranger to controversies. His career has been marked by both critical acclaim and controversy, making him one of the most prominent and polarizing figures in contemporary entertainment. His former girlfriend, Julia Fox, has been making some shocking claims against him that are grabbing the headlines.

For the unversed, they were one of the most talked about couples in the entertainment world when they started dating shortly after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. However, their romance wasn’t meant to be, and it fizzled out in 2022.

It seems Julia Fox is in no mood to stop. She seemingly has more damaging information about Kanye West that will embarrass and annoy him. The actress has now opened up about their relationship and made a shocking revelation about their s*x life. Writing in her brand new memoir, Down The Drain, the 33-year-old admitted, “There, like, wasn’t any [s*x]. It wasn’t really about that.”

Mirror report claimed that relationship expert Louella Alderson doesn’t think Kanye West will be happy with the revelation. “As someone with a big ego, Kanye may feel annoyed or even embarrassed by Julia Fox’s revelation that they didn’t have s*x during their relationship. It could be seen as a blow to his reputation and masculinity, especially since he has been known for his s*xual nature and provocative lyrics in the past,” she said.

Louella Alderson said, “Additionally, Kanye may feel frustrated that Julia shared personal information about their relationship without consulting him first. As someone who values control and privacy, this could be seen as a betrayal by Kanye. He may feel that Julia is trying to tarnish his image or exploit their relationship for attention.”

Having said that, Louella further claimed that there’s a possibility that Kanye West “may not care about Julia’s revelation at all.” She explained, “He has been known to have a nonchalant attitude towards certain things and could simply view her comments as unimportant.”

Following his brief relationship with Julia, Kanye got married to Bianca Censori, the architect behind Yeezy. Louella suggested, “It’s possible that he may even see Julia’s words as a compliment, reinforcing his new commitment to abstinence before marriage. This could be the legitimate reason why he and Julia apparently never had s*x during their brief romance.”

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Built A S*x Room After Having 2 Kids Who Slept With Them In Their Bed, Matrix Star Reveals “Over Time, The Kids…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News