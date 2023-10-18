Getting a celeb-like glow at home might not be a myth anymore if you know just the right products. And when we think of one celebrity whose beauty never fails to cast a spell on us, we think of Scarlett Johansson aka our beloved Black Widow. Recently, the actress spilled all the beans on her beauty secrets, detailing her routine from head to toe, and you might want to sit down and take a few notes, too. Scroll ahead for all the details.

Scarlett has been one of the most versatile faces of Hollywood – whether she’s playing a fierce superhero or a girl next door in a romantic film, she always looks the part. Her magnificent beauty, aside from her brilliant acting chops, can also be credited to her flawless screen presence. Her skin-care brand The Outset, which she launched with Kate Foster in 2021, also represents Johansson’s commitment to her beauty.

Scarlett Johansson is very meticulous when it comes to skincare and very minimal while doing her makeup. Recently, in a conversation with Allure, Johansson went candid about her beauty ritual, sharing her entire head-to-toe all-body secrets for her radiant glow.

From blond balayage to pink bobs and red wigs to chestnut brown, we have seen Scarlett Johansson’s hair go through 360-degree change, and she has her hair stylist to credit. ‘The Avengers‘ star revealed that as she is getting older and is developing a dry scalp. In the process of keeping her hair health in check, she has rediscovered the Olaplex No. 3 treatment, which helps with breakage [from] getting it colored. Johansson also loves herself a Goop Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo, Act + Acre Shampoo, and Conditioner.

Coming to makeup, Scarlette Johansson revealed that she does not wear foundation unless she has a shoot day. She usually wears Dior Forever Foundation and sometimes Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, depending on the coverage she needs for the day. Having dealt with her fair share of skin concerns, she also revealed that she is always concerned about breakouts after wearing foundation. Ugh, she is just like us! On the days she does not want to wear foundation, she just likes Touche Éclat Undereye Pen for a quick touch-up.

For concealer, the actress loves the Dior Backstage Flash Perfector Concealer, along with the brand’s primer and mascara. Scarlett Johansson trusts Chanel Eyelash Curler and has been into Anastasia brow soap, lately. Scarlett revealed that she recently restocked her lipstick collection from the Prada show in Milan, opting for red matte, Monochrome Hyper Matte in Fuoco. She is also fond of Very Victoria and Pillow Talk shades of the brand.

In a world full of celebs/influencers who preach a seven-step skincare routine, Scarlet is teaching us not to overdo it, going for just three – cleanser, prep serum, and the day cream from her brand The Outset. Every once in a while, she lets her skin breathe and does not put anything. She used a barrier balm, which also doubles down as a balm for cuticles and knuckles. The ‘Lucy’ actress swears by Sunscreen which also helps her take care of melasma, and oh, she still doesn’t get a facial. An old-school girlie through and through, she often finds herself going for a French manicure.

Goop Microderm Instant Glow Body Polish is like a spa in products, says the Marvel star, but her biggest flex is using an underarm mask. Yes, can you believe that? The actress revealed that she has tried putting a Blue Clasy mask on her armpit since she has really sensitive arms, but that has so far happened only once, and she may try it again.

Have you also tried any of the aforementioned products, and if yes, how was your experience? Let us know.

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Her Cleav*ge In A Plunging Barely-Held-Together Backless Dress, These Other Skin-Baring Vintage Ensembles Will Take You Back To The ‘90s

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News