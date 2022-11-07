From essaying the role of Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria to winning Emmys for her performances, Sydney Sweeney has come a long way. While the actor is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Madame Web, she recently expressed her delight at working with Dakota Johnson in the movie.

Sydney Sweeney began her career as an actor by featuring in tv shows such as 90210, In the Vault, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars and more. She even became a significant part of many movies namely ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction, The Martial Arts Kid, Under the Silver Lake, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Downfalls High, It Happened Again Last Night, etc. She garnered massive popularity for her performance in Zendaya starrer Euphoria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney recently walked down the carpet of the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in a stunning pink outfit and spoke to Variety’s rep about her upcoming movie Madame Web. She even confessed how nervous she was to share screen space with Dakota Johnson in the film. Revealing how she’s been a fan of Johnson over the years, she said that she watched her film 50 Shades of Grey despite her parents not letting her watch it.

Sydney Sweeney stated, “I was a little nervous. I have to say — I snuck ’50 Shades of Grey’ in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of her. She’s so hot.”

Sydney Sweeney extended her message to Dakota Johnson and said she loved working with her. She exclaimed, “Dakota, you’re hot and I loved working with you.”

Apart from Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, Madame Web will also feature Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott. and Zosia Mamet. It is slated to hit the screens on February 16, 2024.

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Grabbed A Photographer By His Neck & Packed Punches In Paris, Making The Internet Go Berserk With Viral Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram