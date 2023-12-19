Eminem is hands down one of the best rappers of the current times and has inspired many musicians. The rapper, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is known not only for his exceptional work but also for his talent for getting into several controversies. He once received a lot of flak for allegedly siding with Chris Brown, who was charged with domestic assault on RiRi in 2009. However, the rapper and RiRi have a good relationship and collaborated on multiple songs.

Marshall and the Fenty Beauty owner have collaborated on the song Numb from the 2012 album of the songstress Unapologetic. In 2013, they again came together and worked on Marshall’s LP 2 on the song The Monster. Both of them are established artists in the music industry. Hence, one can imagine the success they got from these two collaborations.

In 2019, a track titled Zeus by Eminem got leaked on Reddit, as per Paper Mag. Seven minutes of the song titled Things Get Worse, which dissed Rihanna in its lyrics, went viral, incurring the wrath of the fans. The lyrics of the song were – “Of course, I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a b*tch down too.” But fans noticed the rapper apologized to RiRi via the track Zeus when he dropped the album.

The new lyrics were – “But, me, long as I re-promise, to be honest, / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna. For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

According to a FandomWire report, Eminem’s reps issued a public statement to appease the fans and further explain the situation. Their statement said that the leak was of something from over ten years ago, and the rapper scrapped the lyrics after recording it and then rewrote them. The report also mentioned that Rihanna and Marshall have a great relationship.

For the unversed, Rihanna and Chris Brown dated from 2007 to 2009. In 2009, before the Grammy Awards, Brown was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend RiRi, and the Umbrella singer had visible injuries, including a split lip and bruises on her face.

As for Eminem, he has often made news for allegedly being a racist, misogynist, and homophobic. He seldom disses other celebs in his tracks. he once dissed Will Smith in his most famous song, The Real Slim Shady. In response to that, the Hollywood A-lister alleged the music industry was gangster-infested, which might have been a jibe at the rapper.

