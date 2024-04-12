There is still some time in Deadpool & Wolverine’s theatrical release, but the Ryan Reynolds fan can rejoice as the actor is set to arrive at their nearest theatres with his film, If. The movie will be a fantastic blend of live-action and animation, helmed by John Krasinski. The film’s trailer has been released recently, and we have attached a detailed article about the upcoming movie. Scroll below to know more.

Cast –

Ryan Reynolds, best known for playing Deadpool in the Marvel movies, has been cast as Cal in If, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Cailey Fleming will lead the movie. The cast includes John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, and Bobby Moynihan. The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas is also a part of the movie.

Meanwhile, the voice cast includes Steve Carrell as the imaginary friend Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom, late actor Louis Gossett Jr as Lewis, Matt Damon as Sunny, and Jon Stewart as Robot. Director John Krasinski’s wife and the Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt lent her voice to Unicorn.

The voice cast of If also includes Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Richard Jenkins, Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, Blake Lively, George Clooney, Matthew Rhys, Bradley Cooper, and Amy Schumer, who will also voice the animated characters.

Plot-

The synopsis states, “After discovering she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, a girl embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.”

Crew-

John Krasinski has helmed the director’s hat. If will be produced by Sunday Night Productions. Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort has been producing the movie. Alison Seeger and Andrew Form are also the film producers. Paramount is distributing it. As per Collider, George Dewey, Alexa Zinz Ginsberg, and John J Kelly serve as executive producers.

Production-

As per the media outlet, the principal photography took place in New York and was wrapped up in May before the Hollywood strikes last year.

Trailer-

The makers dropped If’s trailer one day ago, and it has received over 5 million views on Paramount’s YouTube channel.

Check it out here:



Release-

Ryan Reynolds’s led fantasy movie If is slated to hit the theatres on May 17.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Fly Me To The Moon: Trailer, Cast & Release Date; Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News