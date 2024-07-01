After a three-year-long hiatus that left avid K-drama watchers waiting eagerly for his return, Kim Seon-ho is finally returning to the big screen with two highly anticipated dramas: Can This Love Be Translated? and The Tyrant. But his journey to stardom wasn’t easy. He started his acting career in 2009 with theatrical work and made his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager.

However, he only got widespread recognition because of his role in the popular K-drama Start-Up (2020); while it aired, the actor topped the monthly brand reputation ranking index. Kim Seon-ho was also awarded the 2021 Baeksang Arts Award for Most Popular Actor. But his life was turned upside down when he got intertwined in a scandal during his stint in the popular Korean reality show 2 Days & 1 Night. The actor’s ex-girlfriend revealed that the actor forced her to get an abortion. Later, Dispatch disclosed the truth behind the controversy and cleared the actor’s name.

So, while you wait for Kim Seon-ho’s two K-dramas to drop, check out the actor’s highest-rated performances in his previous projects.

Two Cops (2017-2018)

Two Cops is a romantic comedy that follows the life of a feared and inflexible Detective, Cha Dong-Tak, whose body is taken over by a clever con artist, Gong Su-chang (played by Kim Seon-Ho). Even as a newbie, Seon-ho’s character was well-received, and fans heaped praise on his acting skills. They described his chemistry with Jo Jung-suk as entertaining and hilarious.

The ‘bromance’ between Seon-ho’s character and that of Jung-Suk’s led fans to root for them rather than for the actual love interest, Song Ji-an (Lee Hye-ri). Two Cops has received a 7.1 rating on IMDb.

You Drive Me Crazy (2018)

Kim Seon-ho stars as Kim Rae-wan and Lee Yoo-young as Han Eun-sung in the romantic miniseries You Drive Me Crazy. This drama is about these two friends who have shared a bond for eight years. However, after sleeping together, the two find themselves in a limbo of confusing feelings and regrets. Fans of this drama mention that they fell in love with Seon-ho’s character because of his beautiful acting.

They also acknowledged his impeccable delivery of dialogue, particularly the more emotional ones. His delivery brings all viewers to tears, even if they do not relate to his character. Another compliment he received often was that his eyes were more expressive than anything else in the world. You Drive Me Crazy received an IMDb rating of 7.4.

Catch the Ghost (2019)

Catch the Ghost is a comedy crime-thriller that revolves around the life of Yoo Ryung (Moon Geun-young), a police investigator with an overflowing sense of justice but a knack for rash actions. She partners up with Kim Seon-ho’s character, Go Ji-seok, to find her missing autistic twin sister, who she believes is the victim of a serial killer known as the ‘Subway Ghost’.

As usual, watchers of this drama loved it, especially for Seon-ho’s impeccable acting. He gave life to the character of Ji-seok, who always tries to stay out of trouble but finds his sense of duty getting evoked after meeting Yoo Ryung. This 2019 K-drama got an overall IMDb rating of 7.4.

Start-Up (2020)

Start-Up is a business comedy-cum-slice-of-life drama. Set in the fictional Silicon Valley of South Korea, Sandbox, the story follows an ambitious young woman, Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy), who dreams of becoming Korea’s Steve Jobs. To the dismay of fans, Kim Seon-ho’s character in this drama, Han Ji-pyeong, is not the romantic male lead, but he still carves his name in the audience’s hearts with his power-packed performance.

Han Ji-pyeong is known at his company as the ‘Gordon Ramsay of investments’ for his sharp tongue and incredible investment skills. He added a warm vibe to the cold and competitive fictional world of the drama. Kim Seon-ho played his role so well that all watchers had a hard time figuring out who the actual romantic lead was! Start-Up has garnered a whopping 8.0 rating on IMDb.

Welcome to Waikiki 2 (2019)

Welcome to Waikiki 2 is a sequel to the hit 2018 South Korean television series of the same name. It follows the story of three friends – Lee Joon-ki (Lee Yi-kyung), Cha Woo-sik (Kim Seon-ho), and Kook Ki-bong (Shin Hyun-soo), who have been trying to run a guest house named ‘Waikiki’ while facing bankruptcy and personal problems. Seon-ho’s character, Woo-sik, is Joon-ki’s high school friend who dreams of becoming a singer.

Kim Seon-ho is a comedy-drama king, and his character in the show is also praised for being hilarious and charming. His chemistry with his co-actors is very fun to watch and leaves you with a warm heart and a big smile! Welcome to Waikiki boasts a rating of 8.2 on IMDb.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is one of those romcoms that became the talk of the town when it aired. It cemented Kim Seon-ho’s versatility as an actor in the minds and hearts of avid K-drama watchers. It also is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. Here, he plays the role of Hong Du-sik, known as Chief Hong around the village, a free-spirited jack-of-all-trades who helps Shin Min-a’s character, Yoon Hye-jin, settle into her new life.

The main characters (the dimple couple) have polar opposite personalities and do not get along at first, even getting into a few spats. Viewers of this drama mention that Seon-ho’s character is perfect to the tee. He is charming, captivating, and interesting but unable to see anyone suffering. Most importantly, he is loved by all. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has received a rating of 8.4.

