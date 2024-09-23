Apple has decided that the Brad Pitt and George Clooney film Wolfs will not receive a wide theatrical release before its debut on Apple TV+. Instead, it will have a limited run in theaters for just one week before becoming available on the streaming platform. The reason behind Apple’s decision remains unclear, but they have already announced a sequel. The writer and director of Wolfs will return for the sequel as well. Read on for a deeper dive into the details.

If you are wondering about the plot. A high-powered district attorney wakes up in a lavish hotel suite, drenched in blood, with the lifeless body of a male escort beside her. One thing’s for sure—if this gets out, her career is over. What does she do? Naturally, she calls a fixer. Enter George Clooney’s smooth and sharp character, who arrives to clean up the mess. Just as he is working his magic, in walks another fixer—Brad Pitt’s character—equally sharp. Now, two pros, who should be rivals, must team up. But, as they dig deeper, it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems.

Let’s dive into the cast and their roles. George Clooney takes on the role of Margaret’s Man, while Brad Pitt stars as Pam’s Man. Amy Ryan plays Margaret, and Zlatko Buric brings Dimitri to life. Poorna Jagannathan portrays June, Austin Abrams plays Kid, Rob Riddell appears as the Detective and Irina Dubova serves up her role as the Waitress.

Let’s break down the release date step by step. The limited theatrical release started on September 20, 2024. Exactly one week later, on September 27, 2024, it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

The film boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Dede Gardner, Jon Watts, Jeremy Kleiner, and Grant Heslov. Michael Beugg serves as the executive producer. Larkin Seiple is the director of cinematography, with music composed by Theodore Shapiro and editing by Andrew Weisblum. The production is a collaboration between Apple Studios, George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures, and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Must Read: Coldplay Mumbai Concerts: After Facing A Crash, BookMyShow Brings A New Show For The Grand Event; The Frenzy Continues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News