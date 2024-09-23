Alright, Potterheads, brace yourselves—Daniel Radcliffe is officially out for the Harry Potter reboot on Max. That’s right, the guy who was Harry for a decade won’t be stepping into the magical world again anytime soon. Why? Well, according to Radcliffe, they’re “very wisely” going for a clean break from the iconic films, and he’s totally cool with it. In fact, he’s ready to chill and watch like the rest of us, wand-free.

Yep, Radcliffe is giving the new TV adaptation space to breathe. He thinks it’s best for the series to create its own identity, free from the shadow of the beloved films. He explained to E! Online, “I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m very happy to just watch along with everyone else.” That’s right—he’s as pumped as the rest of us, but he’ll enjoy it from his couch, not a broomstick.

While there’s been speculation about potential cameos, Radcliffe has gracefully dodged the hypothetical questions. When asked if Max had approached him for the series, he skillfully sidestepped the topic, saying, “I’m going to be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals.” Talk about a smooth exit!

But this stance isn’t new. Last year, Daniel Radcliffe told ComicBook that whatever direction the Harry Potter series takes, it should feel like a fresh start. “I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it,” Radcliffe said, adding that the reboot doesn’t need him to pass the torch—at least not in person.

For those still holding onto a sliver of hope—sorry, but it’s a firm no. Radcliffe is rooting for the show but from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed that the series is set to launch in 2026, with seven seasons planned to adapt each of J.K. Rowling’s magical books. And while casting and showrunners are still being sorted out, one thing’s certain—Radcliffe won’t be stepping back into the wizarding world.

Catch the original eight Harry Potter films and Fantastic Beasts spinoffs streaming on Max, and prepare for a whole new era of magic on your screens. Just don’t expect to see Harry himself in the mix!

