Since it was announced that Coldplay will be performing in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, fans have inevitably been sent into a frenzy. The BookMyShow app crashed unceremoniously because of the enormous traffic of people trying to book their tickets. For the unversed, the online booking of the Coldplay Mumbai concert began today (September 22). Also some fans experienced long queues while booking their tickets, after which the tickets were already sold out.

To control this situation, BookMyShow introduced a new show for the concert. While this left the fans overjoyed, it once again resulted in a lot of traffic on the app. The third show’s date was revealed to be January 21, 2025. The online ticketing app shared a statement, saying, “A NEW SHOW HAS BEEN ADDED FOR 21 JAN 2025!! 1. Head on to the event page on #BookMyShow and hit the ‘Book Now’ button at 1.30 PM IST. 2. You will be added to the waiting room. 3. You will be assigned a queue number at 2 PM IST. 4. Ticket sales go live at 2 PM IST sharp.”

Coldplay last performed in India in 2016. They recently confirmed they will present their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Mumbai. However, many fans expressed disappointment with BookMyShow for their service during ticket booking. A netizen said, “Never understood why on earth #BookMyShow is choosen as the ticketing partner for bookings. They did mess up with World Cup tickets, and now the Coldplay scene. App crashed.”

Before online booking for the band began on BookMyShow, the app announced that one person could buy a maximum of four tickets across all the shows. The statement said, “ATTENTION COLDPLAY FANS. We heard you and want every fan to have a fair chance of getting tickets to experience the show! One user can book a maximum of 4 TICKETS across all shows! Tickets go live at 12 PM SHARP! Stay tuned.” One can expect the band to perform their iconic tracks like ‘Paradise’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘Fix You’ at the much-awaited event.

