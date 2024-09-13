Angelina Jolie was a hopeless romantic but, unfortunately, not very lucky in love. While she was married thrice, her divorce from Brad Pitt was the most unexpected. The actress once opened her heart and confessed to crying in the shower. Scroll below for her heartbreaking confession!

Brad and Angelina have been embroiled in an ugly legal battle over their joint winery, Chateau Miraval. The Babylon actor sued his ex-wife for selling her share of the winery to a third party. Things further went downhill as Jolie countersued with allegations of physical and verbal abuse, not only towards her but their children.

What Angelina said about divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie often prefers not to talk about her personal relationships. However, in a rare interview with Vanity Fair, she opened up about how her hair had started to turn grey because of the difficult years she’d been through.

Angelina Jolie said, “I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them.”

During the same conversation, Angie was asked what she misses the most about her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. She responded, “Decorating and house stuff. That was always Brad’s thing.”

More about Brangelina

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith. The actress had recently divorced Billy Bob Thornton while Hollywood’s handsome hunk was married to Friends fame Jennifer Aniston. They couldn’t seemingly resist their sizzling chemistry on and off the screens, and rest, as they say, is history.

Brangelina share 6 children – Maddox, Zahara, Knox, Pax, Vivienne and Shiloh. They tied the knot in the presence of their six children at the Chateau Miraval in 2014. Unfortunately, their relationship hit rock bottom after an altercation on a plane in 2016, which triggered Angelina Jolie to file for divorce.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Joker 2 Box Office Projection (North America): Todd Phillips’ Highly Anticipated Sequel Is Expected To Debut With $16 Million Less Collection Than Its Predecessor?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News