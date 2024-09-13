Actor Chad McQueen, known for his performance in The Karate Kid, sadly passed away on September 11th, 2024, due to organ failure. His death was confirmed by his wife and two children with a statement.

Chad McQueen was the son of legendary race car driver Steve McQueen, who inherited a considerable fortune from his father, apart from accumulating wealth through his acting career. Let’s look at Chad McQueen’s net worth at the time of his death.

Chad McQueen’s Net Worth

As per the website Celebrity Net Worth, Chad McQueen had a net worth of $45 million at the time of his death in September 2024. Though a portion of it came from his film projects, a substantial amount came in the form of inheritance. Chad’s father Steve’s net worth was estimated to be $30 million when he died in November 1980. In his will, Steve had left his tangible personal property to his children: son Chad and daughter Terry.

Chad and Terry also earned royalties from their father’s films, luxury properties, and valuable personal items such as cars and motorcycles. Terry passed away in 1998, leaving Chad as the sole owner of Steve’s fortune. As per a 2012 report by Forbes, Steve’s royalties from auctions and licensing deals brought in $6 million that year, which would have significantly raised Chad’s net worth.

Coming to his movie career, Chad starred in The Karate Kid (1984) and its sequel as Dutch and also made appearances in films like Martial Law, Jimmy Hollywood, and Red Line. Along with acting, McQueen pursued a successful career in motorsports. As a professional race car driver, he competed in events like the Baja 1000 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, earning both prize money and sponsorship deals.

In addition to acting and racing, Chad McQueen founded McQueen Racing, LLC in 2010, a company focused on creating high-performance custom vehicles and racing products. The business further contributed to his financial success and is now being handled by his children, Chase and Madison.

