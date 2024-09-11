Despite being among the highest-grossing actors of all time, George Clooney’s last five films didn’t rattle the box office. Clooney has grossed over $4.5 billion as a lead star in 36 films. However, With his last five films, he has earned less than 10 per cent of his lifetime movie revenue.

George Clooney is one of the few movie stars who can claim to be in the echelons higher than your average A-lister. One of the most recognizable actors in the world got his start on TV in the late 1970s. Clooney went onto star in several TV shows, including Roseanne and Facts of Life, before landing his breakout role on ER. Clooeny’s portrayal of Dr Doug Ross in NBC medical drama catapulted him to worldwide fame. Following his big break on ER, Clooney landed several films as a leading actor, starting with the 1996 Romantic Comedy One Fine Day alongside Michelle Pfeiffer.

Despite the film’s moderate success ($46 million worldwide), George Clooney’s popularity in Hollywood reached stratospheric heights. His charming good looks, coupled with above-average acting skills, made Clooney Hollywood’s heartthrob, wanted by every studio.

Clooney was next seen in Batman and Robin, which went on to gross $238 million against a production budget of $125 million. Clooney then starred in the critically acclaimed Three Kings, a comedy-drama centred on U.S. soldiers at the end of the Persian Gulf War. The film’s success landed Clooney in the quirky Coen brothers film O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), which earned a Golden Globe Award for his performance as an escaped convict.

Shortly after, George Clooney was offered Oceans 11, which changed his career trajectory. At the time, the film became Clooeny’s highest-grossing hit, making over $400 million worldwide. Clooney went on to become one of Hollywood’s most desirable actors. Despite being one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, none of his films have grossed over $1 billion. The highest-grossing movie of Clooney’s career is Gravity, which made over $600 million.

Despite his popularity, Clooney’s films have struggled at the box office in the last decade. His last five films have grossed only $670 million. His latest release, Ticket to Paradise, is his highest-grossing film in the last decade, earning $168 million against a budget of $60 million. Check out his last five films’ box office performance.

Ticket To Paradise (2022) – $168.5 Million Money Monster (2016) – $93.4 Million Hail, Caesar! (2016) – $63.6 Million Tomorrowland (2015) – $206.6 Million The Monuments Men (2014) – $158.7 Million

