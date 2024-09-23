Dave Bautista, the former wrestler who created his space in Hollywood and has been part of some of the biggest franchises, is experiencing a gloomy patch owing to his latest release. The Killer’s Game, led by Bautista, is not doing so well at the box office, and the latest report suggests it is all set to make its digital release soon. Scroll below for the deets.

About the movie –

It is an action comedy film directed by JJ Perry and written by Rand Ravich and James Coyne. This Dave Bautista-led movie is based on the 1997 novel by Jay Bonansinga. Dave reunited with his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star, Pom Klementieff. In addition to these two Marvel stars, the action comedy also featured Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, and Ben Kingsley. The former wrestler plays the role of a veteran assassin, Joe Flood.

The story of The Killer’s Game revolves around Dave Bautista’s hitman character, Joe Flood. Diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands by taking a hit on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend, he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

Its Box Office Reception –

The Killer’s Game was released in the United States by Lionsgate, and it has been only a little over a week since its release. The movie had negative reviews and a disappointing 43% rating on Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer. However, the audience rating was much better than the critics’, as the movie got 80% on Popcornmeter.

The action comedy opened to $2.69 million on its debut weekend, and the box office performance has been disappointing. There has been no improvement in the film’s collections. So far, it has collected $4.82 million in the United States. As per Box Office Mojo’s report, The Killer’s Game has raked in only $263.88K overseas, bringing the worldwide total to $5.09 million only.

The Killer’s Game on OTT-

Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella’s action comedy flick was released in the theatres on September 13. According to When To Stream’s report, it will be available on digital platforms next month on VOD. It will be available on Apple, Vudu, and Amazon on PVOD. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can pre-order the movie for $24.99. It will reportedly arrive on the OTT platforms in less than a month.

However, Lionsgate has neither announced nor confirmed the release date of The Killer’s Game on digital platforms. Check out the media outlet’s post here.

