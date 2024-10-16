There were many expectations from Prasad Oak’s Dharmaveer 2, the sequel to the superhit 2022 film Dharmaveer. While the film started strong, it has now slowed down its pace considerably and might its theatrical run without the hit verdict. The movie needed the 16 crore milestone to be a hit, but it seems it will wrap up within the 15 crore mark.

Dharmaveer 2 Box Office Day 19

The Prasad Oak starrer’s total collections are coming to 15.21 crore. The movie needs to enter the 16 crores to get a hit verdict. For this, the film needs to earn at least 87 lakhs. But the day-wise collection of the movie has now fallen as low as 5 to 3 lakhs, so it is very unlikely that the film will hit this milestone. The part 1 of the movie earned 25 crore at the box office and was hailed as a blockbuster. So, expectations were rife for the sequel, but failed to recreate the same magic.

Dharmaveer 2’s Impressive ROI

The movie has, however, become the third-highest-grossing film of 2024. Even though the Prasad Oak starrer might miss out on the hit verdict, it has gained an impressive ROI (Return On Investment). The movie is mounted at a budget of 8 crore, so with its current 15.21 crore total collection, the ROI comes to 7.21 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage of the movie comes to 90%.

About The Movie

Apart from Prasad Oak, Dharmaveer 2 also stars Kishitish Date, Vijay Nikam, and Makarand Date. The movie has been directed by Pravin Tarde. The film is based on the life of the legendary politician Anand Dighe.

