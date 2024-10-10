Dharmaveer 2, starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in key roles, has slowed down more than expected. Initially, getting up to the mark of 20 crores looked like a comfortable task, but now, it’s clear that the film will wrap up its theatrical run much below 20 crores. In fact, there’s also doubt about securing a verdict of a hit at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed 13-day collection report!

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the biographical political drama was released on September 27. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop it from emerging as a successful affair, as it had the padding of a blockbuster predecessor. The strong on-ground buzz attracted footfalls during the opening week. Now, after almost a run of two weeks has ended, the performance of this Marathi biggie has come down.

By earning 1.93 crores* during the second weekend, Dharmaveer 2 fell below the 20 lakh mark on weekdays, and though collections are steady, they’re at lower levels. From Monday to Wednesday, the film added another 0.47 crore*, taking the total collection to 14.71 crores* net at the Indian box office after 13 days.

Dharmaveer 2 is already a success at the Indian box office, but it won’t become a big success as it falls short of expectations. For those who don’t know, the first installment did a business of 25 crores. This one was expected to perform similarly or earn higher than it, but unfortunately, that’s not happening.

Reportedly, the Dharmaveer sequel is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned an ROI (return on investment) of 6.71 crores. Calculated further, it equals 83.87% returns. To attain a hit status, the film will need to earn 16 crores, and since the pace has gone down, it’s currently a wait-and-watch game.

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

