Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, continues its golden run at the Indian box office, and despite running in its third week, the film isn’t slowing down. Yes, with the release of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, the film will be impacted greatly, but that’s nothing to worry about as it has already achieved more than expected, and soon, it is going to hit returns of 550%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of a 20-day theatrical run!

Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the Kollywood sports drama has been enjoying rave reviews from all over. This resulted in attracting footfalls, leading to the film earning a blockbuster verdict at ticket windows. It’s highly commendable that despite two major releases in the form of The Greatest Of All Time and Meiyazhagan running side-by-side, this comparatively small film has carved space of its own.

Lubber Pandhu started at 0.75 crore, but since then, it has managed to stay above the 1 crore mark on a daily basis. In fact, yesterday, it witnessed a slight growth over Tuesday’s 1 crore as it raked in 1.04 crores on day 20. Including this, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 32.29 crores net.

With Vettaiyan’s release, Lubber Pandhu has suffered a major dent in its show count, but it has managed to retain a chunk of its show. This ensures that the film will keep its scoreboard ticking over for at least a week or two.

Made on a reported budget of just 5 crores, Lubber Pandhu has amassed 32.29 crores net in India. So, it is currently an ROI (return on investment) of 27.29 crores. Calculated further, it equals 545.80% returns.

Released on September 20, the film also features Swasika, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Kaali Venkat and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by S Lakshman Kumar and A Venkatesh.

